When Harleen Sethi was left with a bruised hand during 1st day of 'Kohrra' shoot

Mumbai, July 23 Actress Harleen Sethi, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released streaming series ‘Kohrra’, shared an incident from the first day of the shoot when she was eft with a bruised hand.

The actress told IANS that the first day of the shoot involved the school scene where her character of Nimrat and her father, Balbir Singh, played by Suvinder Vicky, discover that Nimrat’s son has gone missing.

Narrating the incident, the actress shared with IANS, “Balbir, comes to the school and I rush to him and break the news that my son has gone missing. Now his character was supposed to grab my hands and push me against the wall, angry over the situation that how could I as a mother not pay attention to my child and his grandchild”.

She further mentioned that Suvinder was quite apprehensive of holding her hand with a firm grip as he was mindful of not hurting her but she insisted him to give it his all.

She told IANS, “But, he was not very confident about the whole physicality of the scene and he was not really going for it as he held my hand loosely because he was very mindful of not hurting me. I told him, ‘Praaji go for it, don’t worry. I’ll tell you if I’m getting hurt’”.

But, then when the retakes happened, she did get hurt. However, she didn’t tell Suvinder because the scene was building up quite nicely.

“We then started shooting but when he went for it, I started getting hurt but I didn’t tell him and he kept apologising and asking if I’m okay. I told him it’s nothing and we continued with our shoot. After the shots, I went to my vanity to change and I saw a huge bruise on my hand. And then it hit me that as actors what we put ourselves in for the quality of our work”, she added.

‘Kohrra’ is streaming on Netflix.

