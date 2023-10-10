White House official John Kirby chokes up while speaking about Israeli victims

Washington, DC [US], October 10 : White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday choked up while discussing the gloomy images from Israel, reported Al Jazeera.

He tried to hold back his tears during a CNN interview as he spoke about the images of Israeli victims who either died or are still suffering in the deadly attack by Hamas.

"It's very difficult to look at these images," John Kirby choked up.

Earlier Kirby told reporters that the US has no intention to join Israel's war against Hamas. "There is no intention to put US boots on the ground," Kirby said.

He added, "The human cost. And these are human beings. They are family members, they are friends, they are loved ones," according to Al Jazeera.

Moreover, the White House on Monday night was illuminated with blue and white light to show support for Israel following the attacks by Hamas on Israel that left as many as 800 people dead, The Hill reported.

The action came after a call by Sen Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) as a symbolic support as Hamas continued to attack Israel.

"White House in White and Blue tonight. We stand with Israel," White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, posted with a photograph of the lights.

Additionally, the notable landmarks in the US and other cities of the world have been lit up in the colours of the Israeli in a show of solidarity. These include the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Empire State Building in New York City and a giant screen that was put up in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the US, Germany, France and Italy have issued a joint statement condemning the "appalling acts of terrorism" by Hamas and extended their "steadfast and united support" to Israel.

US President Joe Biden said 11 Americans have been killed and the US has moved its biggest aircraft carrier and other warships closer to Israel in a show of support and was working with its key ally on "hostage recovery efforts".

Moreover, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) on Monday said that its emergency shelters in Gaza are at 90 per cent capacity with more than 137,000 people taking cover from Israeli strikes.

More than 680 Palestinians have died and more than 3,700 were injured, according to Gaza's health ministry cited by CNN.

At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after the Hamas attack on Israel.

A war update shared by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X, said that about 30 hostages have been held by Hamas in Gaza. It also shared that about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces retaliated and hit 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

