WHO confirms 92 cases of monkeypox across 12 countries, India asked to stay alert

The World Health Organization on Saturday said that 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported across 12 countries, while 28 suspected cases are under investigation.The cases have been reported in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.The global health body said it expects more cases of monkeypox to be reported as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.

Monkeypox is a rare infection that is mainly spread by wild animals like rodents and primates in parts of west or central Africa, according to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.The disease usually causes a mild illness and can result in symptoms such as high temperature, headache, backache and a chickenpox-like rash.The National Health Service says that it is uncommon for the infection to spread through human contact but can happen if a person touches monkeypox skin blisters or uses clothing, bedsheets or towels of those suffering from the disease.On Saturday, the World Health Organization said that based on available information, the cases of monkeypox have been mainly, but not exclusively, identified amongst men who have had sex with men and sought care in sexual health clinics. In India, the Union health ministry has directed the National Centre for Disease Control and Indian Council of Medical Research to keep a close watch on the outbreak.Also, if cases continue to increase, the government could start random screening of people arriving from the affected nations.

