Who Is Chinmoy Krishna Das? Hindu Iskcon Temple Priest Arrested for Sedition in Bangladesh

Protests have broken out across India following the arrest of Hindu ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the international community amid allegations of violence against Hindus in the Southeast Asian country. A local court in Bangladesh denied Das bail in a sedition case.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former ISKCON priest and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on November 25 by the Dhaka Police's Detective Branch on sedition charges. The Hindu monk and spiritual leader has been accused of disrespecting the Bangladesh national flag. The case against him was filed under the country's 1860 Penal Code.

Protest Against Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | ISKCON volunteers organise a Kirtan protest against the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das by Dhaka police, in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/8ibZfH5bqR — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed "deep concern" over Das's arrest and the subsequent denial of bail. In an official statement, the MEA noted:

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das."

Who Is Chinmoy Krishna Das?

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is a prominent figure in the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) community and an influential religious leader in Bangladesh. Known for his advocacy for religious freedom and minority protection, Das serves as the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, an organisation dedicated to championing the rights and security of minorities.

He has been a vocal advocate for the Hindu community in Bangladesh, calling for critical reforms, including a minority protection law, a tribunal to fast-track cases of minority persecution, and the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Explained: What Is Happening In Bangladesh? Attacks On Hindus | Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest

Das garnered significant attention for organising large public rallies, including one in Chittagong on October 25 and another in Rangpur on November 22. These events sparked important socio-political discussions across the country.

Why Was Das Arrested?

Das's arrest followed a controversy linked to a rally he organised at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram on October 25. During the event, a saffron flag was reportedly hoisted above Bangladesh's national flag, leading to accusations of sedition. A case was filed against him and 18 others on October 30 in Chittagong.

Das was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, where his bail plea was denied, and he was sent into custody. His arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding his immediate release.

The incident has not only drawn international attention to the state of minority rights in Bangladesh but has also raised concerns about the treatment of religious leaders and peaceful protesters advocating for legitimate demands.

#WATCH | On the Bangladesh issue, the Global Duty Officer for the ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC), Gauranga Das says, "Any kind of attack on any community is not acceptable... The general secretary of Bangladesh ISKCON, Charu Chandra Das has given his statement and he has… pic.twitter.com/iOaj3NfLmJ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

A protest rally was organized by Hindu Jagran Manch on Thursday, marching from Sealdah to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. The rally was held against the arrest and imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a member of Bangladesh ISKCON.

The Global Duty Officer for the ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC) Gauranga Das said, "Any kind of attack on any community is not acceptable... The general secretary of Bangladesh ISKCON, Charu Chandra Das has given his statement and he has said, "The violence that happened after his (Chinmoy Das) arrest, ISKCON Bangladesh condemned it in strict words. ISKCON requests the govt (Bangladesh) that all the Sanatanis - should be allowed to leave peacefully and peaceful coexistence must be promoted. Chinmoy Das is a Bangladeshi citizen. He has always advocated the protection of minorities in Bangladesh."

"We have organised this Kirtan sabha, as many a times the minorities in Bangladesh think that the world has forgotten them and no one is caring for them. We want to convey to them that they all live in our hearts & prayers and we are praying for their safety... We were worried from yesterday as talks were going on - like Bangladesh will ban ISKCON but the High Court there has said that this issue doesn't fall under its jurisdiction - on the plea seeking a ban on ISKCON, so we got a little relief from that, " said ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das.