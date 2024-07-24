WHO Regional Director visits Dubai Humanitarian highlighting emergency response collaboration

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Humanitarian welcomed Dr Hanan Balkhy, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, during her recent visit to the world's largest humanitarian hub.

Dr Balkhy's visit underscored the ongoing collaboration between Dubai Humanitarian and WHO in addressing global emergencies, particularly the ongoing crises in Gaza and Sudan.

Dr Balkhy met with the Dubai humanitarian team and WHO staff, acknowledging their relentless efforts in supporting WHO's mission to provide critical health services during emergencies.

She toured the warehousing facilities, including the showroom, the cold chain, the kitting centre, and the Knowledge and Development Centre, witnessing firsthand the support and resources offered by Dubai Humanitarian, which have been crucial in facilitating swift and effective responses to urgent health needs.

"We are proud to support WHO in its vital mission to deliver health services during emergencies," said Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian.

"Our partnership has enabled the rapid deployment of aid and resources to areas in desperate need. Our collaboration with the WHO is longstanding, as seen through the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, and the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Sudan, demonstrating the power and importance of working together to make humanitarian efforts more efficient and sustainable."

"WHO's partnership with Dubai Humanitarian exemplifies the strength of collective action in addressing regional and global health emergencies," said Dr. Balkhy.

"The resources and support provided here have been instrumental in delivering timely aid to those in need. This collaboration is a model of how strategic partnerships can drive impactful health interventions, ultimately saving lives and improving health outcomes in the most challenging circumstances."

The visit underscored the Dubai hub's pivotal role in recent emergency responses. Dubai Humanitarian organised 17 air shipments for Gaza through Al Arish in Egypt, transporting over 1,400 metric tons of aid from the stocks of UN organizations hosted at the hub.

Most of these rotations carried aid for WHO.

Discussions during the visit also focused on strengthening future collaborations, utilizing best practices and innovations, and fostering networking and knowledge-sharing through the Knowledge and Development Center, all aimed at enhancing humanitarian action. (ANI/WAM)

