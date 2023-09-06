Whole world is looking up to India with high expectations: ICCR chief on G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Stating that the whole world has high expectations from India for its G20 presidency, the President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that the event is also important in the context of bringing solutions to the global problems using Indian ideas.

Speaking to ANI, Sahasrabuddhe said, “An international summit is taking place after India’s independence. During Indira Gandhi’s time, heads of state of Commonwealth nations came for a meeting. But this G20 holds special prominence, as it is happening at a time of changing India and changing aspirations”.

“The event is big, and the whole world is looking at it amid the rising stature of India globally. The event is also important in the context of bringing solutions to the global problems, using Indian ideas,” he added.

He further said that today India is giving a voice to the developing countries on several important issues.

“The whole world is looking at India with high hopes. During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, when PM Modi said 'this is not the era of war', almost everyone reiterated the same message. India is giving a voice to the developing countries on several important issues like Climate Change and democratization of the United Nations,” he said.

The ICCR President added that India is providing leadership to the global community on multiple issues.

“During the last nine years, India has been the headquarters of International Solar headquarter in Gurugram. There is a disaster mitigation exercise, which is being set up in Gujarat. We are seen as providing leadership to the world, as far as several issues are concerned. In this changing situation, the role of India, and the G20 meeting being conveyed by India can’t be undermined,” Sahasrabuddhe added.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is geared up to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10, which will be graced by a number of global leaders and delegates.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

