Will be forced to shutdown operations in Gaza due to fuel shortage: UNRWA

Tel Aviv, Nov 13 The United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) on Monday said that it will be forced to shut down its operations in Gaza due to the shortage of fuel.

The UNRWA Commissioner General, Philip Lazzarani has also informed about the grave situation to the donors of UNRWA.

The agency has already sheltered 8,00,000 people who have fled their homes since the Israel ground invasion commenced on October 27. It has said that this 8,00,000 is around half of the total population of Gaza.

The Commissioner General of UNRWA said that the organisation has requested the Israeli military for replenishment of fuel but it has been turned down.

The UNRWA also said that from November 14, the organisation will not be able to ply its ambulances and mobile medical facilities as there was no fuel remaining.

It said that the functioning of several hospitals will also be hit due to the lack of fuel as IDF has rejected all pleas to import fuel into Gaza as the Israel army alleges that the fuel will be diverted to Hamas.

The UNRWA also said that the desalination plant will also cease functioning. The water quality of Gaza has diminished and 90 per cent water was not suited for drinking purposes even before the war commenced.

The water is purified in desalination plants for which electricity is required and without fuel electric generators fails to function.

