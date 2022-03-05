'Will leave no stone unturned for safe evacuation of Indian students'

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Saturday (local time) said that they will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students from the Ukrainian city of Sumy and requested them to keep some more hours of strength.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian Embassy said, "The last two weeks have been extremely harrowing and challenging for all of us. Hardly anyone would have ever witnessed such pain and disruption in our lives. Nonetheless, I am proud of the maturity and fortitude displayed by our Indian Nationals, especially young Indian students, in continuing to stay brave during these difficult times."

It further said that over the past week, more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated.

"In the case of Kharkiv, despite it being an active war zone with heavy shelling, we have maintained consistent and constant efforts to evacuate our citizens. Towards this end, in the past two days alone, we have evacuated more than 500 Indians from Pisochyn. As of date, about 300 Indian students remain in Pisochyn, and they are being evacuated today," it said.

The Embassy said that despite shelling, roadblocks, diversions and other major adversities, food and water continued to be delivered to Pisochyn, in whatever quantities and means available.

"In the case of Sumy, our Embassy will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students. I know that our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalleled strength and determination during these times. I urge you for some more patience and forbearance so that we can ensure your safety and security. For all our Indian students in transit to the Western borders, I request some more hours of strength. Government of India will take you home soon," it added.

It further urged to continue following important safety protocols and to cooperate with Ukrainian authorities and citizens.

"At the same time, I urge you to continue following important safety protocols and to cooperate with Ukrainian authorities and citizens. Please do remember, millions of Ukrainian citizens, including the elderly, women and children are also moving out of Ukraine through the very same border points. We must be appreciative of the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities, and maintain calm when crossing the borders. Together, we will get through this soon," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

