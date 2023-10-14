Will never forget horrific acts perpetrated by enemies, we will never forgive: Israeli PM

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country will never forget and forgive the "horrific acts" perpetrated by its enemies. He asserted that Israel is pounding with "unprecedented forces" its enemies who have just begun to pay the price.

In his address after a security assessment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu on Friday said, "We are all mobilized. We are all united. Stories of the heroic acts of our people in these dark days of pain and grief, of that cursed Saturday, will become an integral part of the history of Israel. We will never forget the horrific acts perpetrated by our enemies, and we will never forgive."

Netanyahu said that he spoke with bereaved families or whose loved ones are unaccounted for. He further said, "We will not allow the world, or anyone, to forget these horrors, the likes of which the Jewish people have not endured in decades."

"We are pounding our enemies with unprecedented force, and I stress, this is only the beginning. Our enemies have only just begun to pay the price. I will not detail our plans, but I tell you, this is only the beginning. In my phone calls with President Biden and other world leaders, and through many other efforts, we are securing vast international support for Israel," he said.

He spoke about his meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Friday. He also praised the forces, rescue teams and Israeli citizens for showing "extraordinary volunteering spirit" and stressed that it has touched the entire world.

"We are ensuring that the war will continue through munitions and weapons that are en route to Israel. We will obliterate Hamas, we will triumph. It might take time, but we will end this war stronger than ever. May the Almighty cause the enemies who rise up against us to be struck down before them," Netanyahu said.

According to the latest updates regarding the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that their aerial defence array intercepted two unidentified targets above the city of Haifa

In a post shared on X, Israeli Defence Forces stated, "The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted 2 unidentified targets above the city of Haifa. No sirens were activated according to protocol."

According to IDF, another unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crossed into northern Israel. It stated that the IDF in retaliation struck a Hezbollah terrorist target in Lebanon.

In a statement posted on X, the IDF stated, "Following the initial report, another unidentified UAV crossed into northern Israel. Additionally, an IDF UAV was fired upon. In response, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist target in southern Lebanon."

