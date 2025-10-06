"Will provide all possible consular assistance": Indian Embassy in Italy condoles death of four nationals in road accident

Rome [Italy], October 6 : The Embassy of India in Italy condoled the death of four Indian nationals in a road accident in southern Italy and affirmed that the Embassy would provide all possible consular access to the concerned families.

In a post on X on Sunday it said, "Embassy of India deeply condoles the tragic death of four Indian nationals in a road accident in Matera in southern Italy. We are in contact with the local Italian authorities to obtain details. Embassy will provide all possible consular assistance to the concerned families."

In another incident, The Indian Embassy in Italy has expressed condolences over the tragic death of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in a road accident near Grosseto.

"The Embassy conveys its heartfelt and sincere condolences for the tragic loss of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in an accident near Grosseto. Our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured family members who are undergoing treatment. The Embassy is in contact with the family and local Italian authorities. We are providing all assistance to the family," the Embassy of India in Italy posted on X.

The Embassy confirmed that relatives injured in the same accident are receiving medical treatment, with officials maintaining close coordination with both the family and Italian authorities to ensure necessary support is provided.

This latest expression of grief comes months after the Embassy had also issued condolences on June 20, 2024, following the death of another Indian national in Latina. The worker identified as Satnam Singh, had died after sustaining critical injuries in a farm accident.

Singh had succumbed on a Wednesday in June after suffering grave injuries earlier that week. His arm was severed in the accident, and reports said he was later abandoned near his residence instead of being given immediate medical help.

At the time, the Embassy had stated that it was in touch with local authorities and working to reach Singh's family.

In a post shared on X, the mission had written, "The Embassy is deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of an Indian national in Latina, Italy. We are actively liaising with local authorities. Our immediate priority is to contact the family and offer necessary consular support.

"Singh's death had drawn wider attention as he was injured while working on a farm in Latina, a rural region south of Rome where many Indian migrant labourers are employed.

