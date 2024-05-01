"Will topple PML-N govt whenever Imran Khan asks to do so": Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will topple the PML-N led federal government whenever party founder Imran Khan instructs to do so, reported ARY News.

Speaking on ARY News' 'Khabar', CM Gandapur stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has always demonstrated a desire to talk to everyone for the betterment of Pakistan.

"Imran Khan has no personal agenda and would only hold talks for the betterment of Pakistan," the minister said.

He further stated that the PTI had never previously indicated any prerequisites for discussions and that he had just lately been informed that he, along with two others, had been assigned the job of negotiating on behalf of the party.

Gandapur stated that he will only participate in conversations that are relevant and beneficial and that he will not compromise the interests of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to ARY News.

Responding to a question, CM Gandapur sought the formation of a judicial committee to probe the May 9 incidents, stating that he is willing to approach the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice through the cabinet to make this request.

Gandapur claimed that the Election Commission has constantly violated the constitution and even directed the federal government to legislate later, while his party plans to speak with the Election Commission about the special seats.

He goes on to say that the cases against him lack the rule of law and merit and that the judiciary's independence is under threat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor