Wilmington Tunnel Collapse: All 28 Workers Trapped in Debris Rescued Safely in California

All 28 workers who were trapped under debris of collapsed tunnel in Wilmington, Los Angeles, were rescued safely by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) teams, a local media reported. The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 9 (local time). Rescue team pulled up workers using crane at the construction site. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen confirmed the report that the LADF team rescued all workers from the tunnel in Wilmington. "LAFD has just reported that all workers who were trapped in the tunnel in Wilmington are now out and accounted for," Karen confirmed in a post on X.

I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.'s true heroes. pic.twitter.com/6hdAwbH1MI — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 10, 2025

"I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.'s true heroes," she added.

Earlier in a post on X, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that resources have been mobilised to the tunnel in Wilmington. She said more than 100 LAFD responders, including urban search and rescue teams, have been deployed. The mayor is at the collapse site reviewing the situation. "I’m on the ground here in Wilmington being briefed on this emergency. Thank you again to all our first responders working to get Angelenos to safety."

According to international media reports, the incident took place at the $630.5 million Los Angeles Effluent Outfall Tunnel project, commissioned by the Los Angeles County Sanitation District. According to the official project's contractor, the tunnel stretches seven miles, is approximately 18 feet in diameter, and lies about 450 feet underground.