Windsor police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

Windsor police have started arresting protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land border crossing between US and Canada.

Up to 30 protesters have been arrested near the Ambassador Bridge, most of whom were charged with "criminal mischief," Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno told reporters on Sunday (local time) afternoon, reported CNN.

Windsor police also seized five vehicles from protesters Sunday, Mizuno said, and seven vehicles were towed on Saturday.

The police chief did not provide a timeline for when the bridge was expected to reopen but said police were focusing on restoring traffic flow in the area and would open it as soon as they could.

"From the onset of the demonstration, our goal was to resolve this situation safely and peacefully," Mizuno said, adding "while police officers are authorized by law to use force, at this time I'm not aware of any injuries as a result of any police interaction that has occurred since the onset of the protest."

Police expect to have a heightened presence in the region to maintain order, the chief said.

Protesters decrying COVID-19 mandates were still blocking border crossing in North America. The police crackdown could soon restore some normalcy to American and Canadian businesses hit hard by a blockade at the border, reported CNN.

The nearly weeklong standoff at the bridge, which links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, has paralyzed traffic between the US and Canada and crippled a key trade route for both countries.

Now, those refusing to budge will face severe consequences, the leader of Ontario province said.

"Let me be crystal clear: it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along with critical infrastructure," Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted Sunday.

"Fines for non-compliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of USD 100,000 and up to a year imprisonment."

The protests stemmed from truckers opposing Canada's new mandate requiring them to either be fully vaccinated when crossing the Canadian-US border or face a two-week quarantine.

Their "Freedom Convoy" has since drawn supporters resisting other COVID-19 prevention measures, including mask mandates, lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings.

( With inputs from ANI )

