"Wish him good health and many more years in service of nation": EAM Jaishankar extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 17 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his leadership and commitment to building a self-reliant India.

"Join the nation in conveying best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. His transformative leadership and firm resolve to build an Atmanirbhar, Sammridh and #ViksitBharat serve as an inspiration. Wish him good health and many more years in the service of the nation," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1968132947518820832

Among those who wished the Prime Minister inclueded US President Donald Trump who through a phone call expressed gratitude for India's support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job."

PM Modi also shared details of the call and thanked Trump for his wishes, calling him a "friend". The Prime Minister also noted that he is "committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights."

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1968002939538088179

The greetings from the US President came on a day when the US Trade Representative, Brendan Lynch, was in the national capital to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations. Lynch had a positive meeting with his counterpart, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on Tuesday, with both sides deciding to intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday, calling him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.

In a post on X, Shah said the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for crores of Indians.

"Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'Nation First' for every citizen," Shah wrote.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1968146303348773035

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to PM Modi on the occasion, saying he has "instilled a culture of achieving great goals" in the country through his extraordinary leadership.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country," the President posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor