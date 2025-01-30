"With world-class infrastructure, Madhya Pradesh stands out as premier global investment destination": CM Mohan Yadav

Osaka [Japan], January 30 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Japan, participated in an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, held in Osaka. Addressing industrialists and investors, he highlighted the state's potential and invited them to be part of its growth story.

Underlining, Madhya Pradesh's world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and special incentive schemes, he highlighted the state's emergence as a key hub for industries such as tourism, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, mining, dairy, and food processing.

Sharing a post on X, Yadav wrote, "During the visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to participate in the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Osaka. I engaged with industrialists and investors, highlighting the immense potential Madhya Pradesh offers and inviting them to be part of our state's growth story."

"With world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and special incentive schemes, Madhya Pradesh stands out as a premier global investment destination. We are rapidly emerging as a key hub for sectors such as tourism, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, mining, dairy, and food processing. Our unwavering commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment ensures seamless investment opportunities and sustainable growth for all stakeholders," the post added.

On Thursday, the third day of his four-day visit to Japan, Yadav said,"Japan seems to be India's lost brother. Japan and India have many similarities. Be it the Surya Narayan culture here or the paths shown by Gautam Buddha, they are seen equally in both the countries. Seeing the closeness between these two countries, it can also be said that India and Japan are two separated brothers. India and Japan have had good relations in every period and era."

Earlier in the day, Yadav also visited the Panasonic Energy facility and met with the company representatives to discuss potential investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, CM Yadav briefed the Panasonic Energy team, who specialise in making advanced batteries, regarding Madhya Pradesh's robust infrastructure, specialised industrial parks and skilled workforce. He also extended an invitation for them to attent the Global Investors Summit (GSI), scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

