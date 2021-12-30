Woman loses her leg due to pedicure, gets Rs 13 crore in damages

Getting a pedicure became expensive for a woman. This woman from Florida had to lose her leg due to pedicure after suffering a severe infection from a botched pedicure. She has been awarded $1.75 million (Rs 13 crore) million in damages.

The woman lives in Florida, USA and her name is Clara Shellman. According to the Daily Mail, the woman developed an infection in her blood after doing a pedicure. In September 2018, she went to a salon for a pedicure. An employee at the scene at the time worked through an unsafe device. It is also said that he did not follow some of his policies.

After this, in 2020, the woman filed a case in this regard. As she already had the severe peripheral arterial disease, the infection spread quickly across her leg. She then had to have her lower leg amputated. More than three years after getting the pedicure that changed her life, Shellman was was awarded $1.75 million in a settlement with Tammy’s Nails 2.

Meanwhile, the woman burst into tears after receiving the compensation. This caused the woman many problems. She also had difficulty walking, and lost her home.