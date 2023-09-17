Women’s online university stands as beacon of hope for Afghan women under Taliban rule 

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 17 : Through the Women's Online University, a remarkable 14,000 Afghan women are pursuing their aspirations of empowerment and education, at a time when the Taliban has put strict restrictions on Afghan women, reported Khaama Press.

This college offers a wide variety of courses through 14 faculties, all of which are totally free.

The varsity stands as a ray of hope in a country with many social problems, illuminating the way to a better future for Afghan women. The Women's Online University guarantees that these Afghan women obtain a top-notch education.

“In 14 faculties, we have approximately 14,000 students from all corners of Afghanistan, including remote provinces. Despite persistent economic challenges, which include internet access issues, girls continue to enrol with us, determined not to miss out on the enriching academic environment,” shared Adila Zamani, a dedicated professor at Woman Online University, according to Khaama Press.

“We firmly hold that girls’ education is essential for societal advancement and, as such, it should remain uninterrupted,” she underlined.

The students at this university have repeatedly called on the Taliban to lift restrictions on education for Afghan girls.

Afghanistan, a country heavily reliant on aid, lost Western donor support with the Taliban's return to power following the US and NATO pullout in August 2021. The Afghan economy swiftly collapsed, forcing self-sufficient Afghans to seek humanitarian aid to survive.

Because of widespread human rights violations, the Taliban's regime has been under international isolation.

Notably, with the resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 in Afghanistan, the country’s educational system has suffered a significant setback. As a result, girls have been deprived of access to education, and seminaries or religious schools have gradually filled the void left by schools and universities.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

