World leaders at Bharat Mandapam for G20 special dinner

New Delhi [India], September 9 : World leaders are at the Bharat Mandapam for the G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and they were greeted by the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

To grace the special dinner with their presence, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived at the venue.

The leaders of Indonesia, Egypt, Australia, and other nations also came for the special dinner.

President of the European Council Charles Michel along with his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien Michel, World Bank president Ajay Banga, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva also reached Bharat Manadapam for the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu.

Moreover, PM Modi and President Murmu arrived at the venue prior to the leaders' arrival and greeted them.

A total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees of the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital.

Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegations, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests have been invited to the gala dinner that will be held at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

For the special occasion, all guests were dressed to the nines. Many opted to embrace Indian fashion in special ways.

From Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and several top foreign dignitaries donned traditional Indian ensembles at the G20 Dinner hosted by President Murmu on Saturday night.

Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida wore a beautiful green saree. She complemented her outfit with a pink blouse.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe donned an Indo-western outfit. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised it with a gajra. Also, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, exuded ethnic charm in a saree teamed with a pearl necklace.

Moreover, IMF chief Georgieva arrived at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner in a purple ethnic suit that she paired with a golden dupatta.

