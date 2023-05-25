World leaders line up to welcome PM Modi as India's foreign policy march continues

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently in Japan as part of his power-packed schedule to visit a number of countries and hold meetings with major global players.

The G7, one of the most influential groupings in the world has consistently accorded India the respect she deserves. Others too have fallen in line to acknowledge its growing diplomatic and economic heft.

The world's newfound admiration for India stems from her ascent to diplomatic and economic dominance. It has become evidently clear of late that it is neither feasible nor realistic to seek meaningful progress in geopolitics without the largest country in the world, India's engagement.

With diverse political settings and objectives, Japan, Australia and Papua New Guinea have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The G7 summit has acknowledged India's growing dominance on the global stage and has sent her an invitation to every single summit since 2019.

The Quad, as a security grouping, loses its significance without India. And India's outreach to island nations has been rewarded as she has set to chair the Indo-Pacific Cooperation Summit in May 2023.

India has emerged as a major force in global diplomacy, and a leader in multilateralism. Apart from her successful engagements with her close allies and neighbours, India is leading several prominent regional and global groupings, such as the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Giulio Terzi the former Foreign Minister of Italy during an interview withsaid "I believe that there is a great opportunity and it is a contribution, that India could give and I am sure that will happen. Because there is first of all the present crisis, and there are many angles from which India has responsibilities, as a major actor in the United Nations but also in regional organisations, in smaller groups of consultation and diplomatic activity. I mention the QUAD but I also mention the South Eastern Organisation, ASEAN and so on. Perhaps there is a little collateral to the Indo-Pacific the vast group of countries which need an economic giant and political giant like India which has a future of progress. "

India has seized the leadership position in upholding the principle of international cooperation to ensure global peace, security and sustainability.

New Delhi not only holds close connections with its allies, but its multi-alignment strategy ensures positive relations with nations all over the world.

India is currently the president of the SCO and the G20, two groups which experts believe can contribute significantly to global stability and security.

While economies throughout the world are still recovering from Covid fallouts, the Russia-Ukraine war has also added to economic and security challenges, which India and her allies are handling conscientiously.

Terzi while commenting on India's role on the international stage said that "India is part of a large part of the world, the wide majority of Unite Nations members which has a national interest in defending the principles of the United Nations and we are on the same boat in this, I am very glad, I am very proud, I am very honoured to feel that the Indians are the closest friends that we can have.

India recently hosted foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation nations in Goa to discuss regional security matters, including adding Iran and Belarus to a union of nations, which are seen as a counterweight to Western influence in Eurasia.

It is the world's largest regional body in terms of geographic scope and population. The SCO largely focuses on regional security issues and the fight against regional terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism.

Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar in his opening statement at the 2023 SCO Summit said that "the world is today facing a multitude of challenges. These events have disrupted global supply chains, leading to serious impacts on the supply of energy, food and fertilisers and cascading effects on developing nations. These challenges, however, are also an opportunity for member states of the SCO to collaborate and address them collectively".

India's chief concerns also remain regional security and improving better ties with its neighbours, including China and Pakistan.

Unfortunately, India continues to face border conflicts with both China and Pakistan over terrorism and drug trafficking.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who took part in the SCO meeting, was the first senior leader from Pakistan to visit India in almost 12 years. His visit, however, failed to break the ice and no bilateral meeting took place with his Indian counterpart.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar came down heavily on Pakistan as he called his counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari a "spokesperson of a terrorism industry".

Jaishankar also mentioned that "As a foreign minister of an SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member state, Mr Bhutto-Zardari has been treated accordingly. As a promoter, justifier and I am sorry to say spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and they were countered, including at the SCO meeting itself".

As part of its G20 Presidency this year, India continues to engage with global leaders and diplomats under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

G20 events being hosted in different cities are helping delegates and guests to catch a glimpse of India's rich culture and tradition in terms of food delicacy, and diversity in language and cultural heritage. At least 200 events have been planned in over 50 cities across the country on scores of work streams.

G20 delegate from Brazil also appreciated India saying that "India has a great future ahead. It's very nice to see all the projects they are doing here in Odisha. If they continue like that, only good things will come ahead."

India, being one of the world's fastest-growing economies holds significant global prominence. India's participation in a series of summits - including the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), G7 Meeting and Commonwealth Summit - exhibits an open-minded foreign policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's present and upcoming visits to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia for G7, India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit and bilateral summit are also a validation of New Delhi's commitment towards issues of global concern.

People world over seeking Indian contribution and presence at every decision highlight one indisputable truth that India is indispensable and cannot be ignored.

