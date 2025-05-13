World Police Summit kicks off in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The World Police Summit 2025 opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing high-level participation from law enforcement agencies, policymakers, international organisations, and security experts from around the world.

The three-day event is held under the theme "Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing". It addresses modern security challenges with the participation of more than 300 international speakers and experts. Organisers expect a 25 percent increase in attendance compared to last year.

This year's edition will explore a range of critical topics shaping the future of policing, including cybersecurity, combating organised crime, the integration of artificial intelligence in police operations, community safety, and emerging security threats.

The summit aims to foster international cooperation and the exchange of best practices among global law enforcement bodies. (ANI/WAM)

