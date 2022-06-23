World Sikh Organisation of Canada raking up issues against India

New Delhi, June 23 The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) which came into being in the 1980s on the plank of 'Khalistan', over the years set its footprint as a human-rights champion while following the agenda of yesteryears.

It started roping in educated and talented youth into its fold that has now penetrated into the entire system of the governance of Canada, sources said.

Despite some decrease in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet, the organisation has increased its grip over various arms of the government.

The Organization's primary agenda is raking issues against India.

WSO has four layers of office bearers, workers and activists. Elders like Gian Singh Sandhu, Prem Vinning, Chahal, Ajit Sahota, Inderjit Singh Bal, Gurpreet Singh, Balwinder Bains can be placed in the first layer.

Sitting board of directors, mostly youth, like Manbir Singh and several professionals can be grouped as its second but strong layer.

Being young, educated, intelligent and fully conversant in using advanced technology, the second layer is currently the brain behind innovative ideas. They make use of all available resources, in addition to creating additional resources, to achieve their agenda.

Educated activists and elected representatives like Balpreet Bal, Balpreet Boparai, Jaspal Singh Bal aka Amanpreet Bal, Jas Sandhu, politic and those who holding high positions in the government and corporations form the third layer. This layer is perhaps plays the most effective role by participating in debates, creating lobbies, indoctrinating, coordinating with groups/organisations/people of their interests.

The fourth layer is the baseline support that derives support and strength from gurdwaras under the Organization's control and family circle of WSO world.

