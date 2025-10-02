World's tallest statue boosts tourism, empowers local communities in Gujarat

Kevadia(Gujarat) [India], October 2 : The Statue of Unity, a 182-meter monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, inaugurated in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today become one of India's most visited global attractions. The statue in Kevadia, Gujarat, not only honours the Iron Man of India but also serves as a beacon of cultural pride and economic opportunity.

Amit Arora, CEO of the Statue of Unity Area Development & Tourism Authority, emphasised that the holistic development of the region has been guided by the themes of unity, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and the vision of building a world-class tourist destination.

The surrounding area has been transformed into a vibrant tourist hub, featuring attractions like Ekta Nursery and evening laser shows, making it a complete family experience.

Tourists, too, express their admiration for the initiative. "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel dedicated his life to India's unity, bringing the entire nation together. To honour his legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned and built the Statue of Unity," said visitor Dr. Purushottam Sahu. Another tourist, Pinaki Vijay Chowski, highlighted the world-class facilities available for senior citizens, including lifts, guides, seating, and drinking water.

Beyond tourism, the project has sparked social and economic change in the region. Local tribal women, trained to operate pink electric autos, now play a key role in ferrying visitors across the complex. "Earlier, we used to stay at home, but once we started driving the autos, we found work and began contributing to the household income. Now, everything is going well," said Geeta, one of the Pink Auto drivers.

Eco-friendly e-carts also shuttle visitors from the gates to the statue, providing new livelihood opportunities for local drivers. "It is so good that the government built this Statue of Unity. This has given livelihood to youths in the region. It has been beneficial to all those who work here," said Sanjaybhai Jitendrabhai, a driver.

With its modern facilities, inclusive employment, and sustainable transport initiatives, the Statue of Unity stands as a model of how heritage preservation can drive community upliftment and regional development.

