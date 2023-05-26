Would be great pleasure to attend new Parliament building's inauguration: Italian Envoy

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Amid the fierce politics regarding the new Parliament building's inauguration on May 28, there is a different response among the ambassadors of many countries present in the country.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of the Italian Exhibition in the National Capital, Italy's Ambassador to India Vincenzo De Luca is very excited to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building.

"I will attend the inauguration session... great pleasure," Italian Envoy Vincenzo De Luca toldwhen asked about the inauguration of the new Parliament building, on Friday.

Italy's Envoy Vincenzo De Luca spoke about his attendance at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, at the Italian exhibition "The Grand Italian Vision" which is an exciting tour into the Italian creativity from the Nineties characterized by constant research of new shapes in an iconographic fertility renewing itself till the present day.

It travels across the world and narrates artistic stories and depicts artists from Italy and their movements with the fluidity of an itinerary built on "traces" that go beyond hierarchies and academic roles aiming at being incredibly inclusive and at welcoming changes and evolutions in patterns and tastes.

However, a senior diplomat from the German Embassy toldthat he "will comment after the inauguration."

Preparations for the inauguration of the new parliament are in full swing and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new parliament building on 28 May.

Almost all the opposition parties have announced to boycott the new Parliament building inauguration by Prime Minister Modi as he said the President of India should do the inauguration.

Recalling this historic event, Home Minister Amit Shah said that after extensive research, 'Sengol' was chosen as the symbol of the transfer of power.

"When the time came for the transfer of power, Viceroy Lord Mountbatten asked former PM Nehru, what should be the symbol of the transfer of power to the country according to Indian traditions. Nehru discussed the issue with the freedom fighter and historical scholar. c Rajagopalachari He (Rajagopalachari) after doing a thorough historical research said that according to Indian traditions, 'Sengol' has been marked as a symbol of historical transference," Amit Shah said.

Invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament House, scheduled for May 28, have been sent to various leaders across the country, including the former Speaker and Chairman of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor