Yemen's Houthi rebels announce 3-day ceasefire with Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi group has announced a three-day ceasefire and offered the prospect of a "permanent" ceasefire if the Saudi-led coalition ends its operations against the country, reported Al Jazeera.

This key development comes at a time when a fire broke out at the Jeddah oil depot on Friday ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix race.

Houthi political leader Mahdi al-Mashat announced the suspension of missile and drone attacks and all military actions for a period of three days.

"This is a sincere invitation and practical steps to rebuild trust and take all the sides from the arena of talks to the arena of acts," al-Mashat said.

"And we are ready to turn this declaration into a final and permanent commitment in the event that Saudi Arabia commits to ending the siege and stopping its raids on Yemen once and for all," he added. Till now, there has been no response from Saudi Arabia, reported the news agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor