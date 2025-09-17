"You are biggest fraud to ever sit in United States Senate": FBI Director Kash Patel lashes out at Adam Schiff

Washington [US], September 17 : Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel was involved in a heated exchange with Democrats in the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Senator Adam Schiff, local media reported.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Schiff questioned Patel over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which quickly turned combative. Patel told Schiff his role was to protect the "weaponization of intelligence from the likes of you."

The lawmaker is also a frequent target of US President Donald Trump, The Hill reported.

"We have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6. You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate, you are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward," Patel said.

"I'm not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show so you can go raise money for your charade. You are a political buffoon at best," he added.

"But all you care about is a child sex predator that was prosecuted by a prior administration," Patel said, referring to the Epstein scandal and claiming previous administrations "did squat" on the case, The Hill reported.

Throughout the exchange, Schiff continued speaking but was barely audible over Patel. Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) repeatedly slammed the gavel as ranking member Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) urged him to "take control of the situation." Grassley then shouted, "Both of you be quiet."

After the hearing, Schiff said Patel's remarks were aimed at saving his position. "Kash Patel came to the Senate today not to do his job, but to save his job. The hard-working men and women of the FBI deserve a Director who isn't just performing for an audience of one," he wrote on X, The Hill reported.

The exchange began when Schiff questioned Patel about the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, to a lower-security prison following her conversations with the Justice Department.

"The Bureau of Prisons decided on their own, without any consultation with ... anyone else that they will be suddenly, after this interview, completely unrelated to this interview, completely unrelated to anything she said, move her to a prison unsuitable for a sex offender. You want the American people to believe that? Do you think they're stupid?" Schiff asked.

In responding forcefully, Patel clashed with one of Trump's fiercest critics. Trump has repeatedly attacked Schiff, who played a leading role in his first impeachment. The Hill reported that the administration has also launched a probe into Schiff, alleging he received favorable lending terms for his Washington-area home a charge the senator denies, calling it an attempt to target him as a top Trump adversary.

The hearing also featured another heated exchange when Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told Patel he did not expect him to remain in his role much longer.

"Because of your failures of leadership, I don't think you're fit to lead the bureau. Here's the thing, Patel, I think you're not going to be around long. I think this might be your last full oversight hearing. Because as much as you supplicate yourself to the will of Donald Trump and not the Constitution of the United States of America, Donald Trump has shown us in his first term, and in this term, he is not loyal to people like you. He will cut you loose," Booker said.

"This may be the last time I have a hearing with you, because I don't think you're long for your job."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor