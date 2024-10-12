"Young people must be equipped with skills", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Disaster Risk Reduction Day

Geneva [Switzerland], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) joins the global community in celebrating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on 13th October. This year's theme focuses on youth and "empowering the next generation for a resilient future.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024 calls on countries to harness the education sector to reduce the disaster risks of school-aged children, especially by investing in two key areas: Protect children and youth through safe schools and education facilities: children are entitled to be safe in their schools and this starts with ensuring schools are disaster-resilient and are part of disaster early warning systems. Empower children and youth to be safe through age-appropriate education to understand and act on the risks they face. This includes building their preparedness to take early action in response to early warnings. Empowered children become agents of change for more resilient communities.

"Young people must be equipped with skills and knowledge to shape a greener, cleaner, more climate resilient future," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During a visit to the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga in August, Mr Guterres visited a classroom and presented a new booklet in the Tongan language to encourage children to become disaster champions. These are all in support of the global Early Warnings For All initiative and the Weather Ready Pacific programme.

WMO is convinced that the convergence of Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS) and youth engagement is crucial for adapting and building resilience to climate change.

With nearly 2 billion young people globally, many reside in regions significantly impacted by climate-related disasters, such as Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

In these regions, MHEWS coverage remains alarmingly low, with only 44 percent of LDCs and 38 percent of SIDS reporting effective MHEWS.

The economic toll of disasters is significant, with losses averaging USD 131 billion annually from 2015 to 2022. For LDCs, the financial burden is 7.5 times higher than the global average.

"To avoid burdening youth with the consequences of climate change, it is imperative that we prioritize their involvement in creating and implementing robust MHEWS, thereby paving the way for a sustainable and resilient future," says WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

"Furthermore, integrating youth perspectives into the development of MHEWS can enhance the effectiveness and relevance of these systems. Young people bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions that can address the unique challenges posed by climate change," she says.

WMO is developing a comprehensive Youth Action Plan, reflecting its commitment to future generations. A number of WMO projects in the field also have an important gender and youth focus.

According to the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction: Disasters are growing and impact the well-being of children and youth. A staggering 400 million students globally experienced school closures from extreme weather since 2022. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor