Young Scientists Summit for Laboratory Medicine and Clinical Sciences launched in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): The Young Scientists Summit in Laboratory Medicine and Clinical Sciences, organized by the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases, was launched in Dubai today, in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, and the participation of 300 young scientists and researchers from 55 countries around the world and 62 heads of scientific organizations and institutions.

The Young Scientists Summit in Laboratory Medicine and Clinical Sciences will be held on the sidelines of the 26th International Summit of Clinical Chemistry and Genetic Diseases, and the 17th Arab Federation of Biochemistry Summit, hosted by the UAE in Dubai and organized by the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases, from May 26 to 30 at the Center Dubai World Trade Center.

Sheikh Theyab bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan said in the opening speech of the summit, "The UAE is happy to host the fruitful scientific event through which we aim to enhance research cooperation between the UAE and researchers from other countries around the world."

He pointed out that the UAE is distinguished by hosting international events due to its logistical and geographical capabilities, explaining that the health sector in the country receives the attention and support of the wise leadership, which has made it among the best in the world in the field of health care.

Sheikh Dhiyab bin Khalifa noted the state's wise leadership's support for youth in various fields, most notably the fields of scientific and medical research, calling on the people of the country to be equipped with the world and knowledge.

The summit, which enjoys the participation and presence of a large number of specialized universities and scientific colleges in the UAE, discusses 6 scientific topics presented for the first time in the local and Gulf society by an elite group of young scientists from various parts of the world, with the aim of exchanging experiences and ideas, exploring new areas of research and innovation, and embodying The new vision in the field of genetic medicine.

The list of participants in the summit includes decision-makers, patients and their families in an interactive environment with specialists from health and social service providers, policy makers and health insurance companies.

The Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases announced its adoption of the ideas and innovations of young scientists participating in the summit and the new visions in the fields of clinical and genetic sciences that emerge from the participants' discussions, as part of the society's initiatives to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its founding and the qualitative initiatives it has provided to improve the quality of healthy life.

Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and President of the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases and President of the Zayed Center for Scientific Research, said that organizing the World Summit for Youth Interested and Specialized in Genetic Diseases is a qualitative addition to the specialized medical events held in the Emirate of Dubai in particular and the Emirates in general.

She pointed out that the event highlights the challenges facing global communities in the fields of clinical chemistry and genetic diseases, in addition to exploring innovative solutions and new technologies that clinical and genetic sciences can contribute to confronting them.

She stated that the summit addresses new ideas and innovative research that contribute to developing more effective treatments for genetic diseases and improving health care worldwide.

Dr. Maryam Matar stressed that the Youth Summit is an opportunity to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences between young scientists, encourage innovation and creativity in the fields of clinical and genetic sciences, and achieve progress in the fields of regenerative medicine, longevity and aging diseases, which requires joint work and continuous cooperation between different generations of scientists and researchers, noting the importance of such These activities help build bridges of understanding and sustainable scientific cooperation.

Yesterday, the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases organized a reception for the heads of 62 international scientific organizations participating in the 26th Summit for Clinical Chemistry and Genetic Diseases.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Health Authority in Abu Dhabi, the Biozone in the Emirate of Sharjah, and a number of scientists and researchers from 116 countries around the world. The ceremony included a special presentation, presented by researchers from the University of Naples, about cloning human cells and manufacturing vital organs in future medicine.

Professor Tom Rees, President of the International Organization for Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (IFCC), said, "Holding this event in Dubai outside Europe for the first time in 70 years is a qualitative step forward in attracting such conferences to the region and creating opportunities for joint cooperation in the fields of clinical medicine and laboratory science." And the developments made by genetic science."

For her part, Dr. Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Rapporteur of the Scientific Committee for the Summit of the 26th International Conference on Clinical Chemistry and Genetic Diseases, indicated in her speech that the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases aims to create an environment for acquaintance and exchange of experiences, and to discuss the possibility of ways of cooperation between the heads of these international organizations and researchers in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor