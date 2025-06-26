"You're just floating in the vacuum-it's absolutely magical": Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shares first in-flight experience on Ax-4 mission

Washington [US], June 26 : The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew shared their first in-flight update from orbit early Wednesday, offering a glimpse into their experience aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

In a post on X, Axiom Space said, "Tune in LIVE with the #Ax4 crew for their FIRST in-flight event at 01:47 AM EDT."

SpaceX also confirmed the interaction, posting, "First opportunity to talk live with the Ax-4 crew on-orbit will be in roughly 15 minutes at ~1:47 a.m. ET this morning."

During the live session, Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, serving as the mission pilot, described the launch as "magical" and reflected on his journey.

"I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronautswhat a ride it was. Honestly, as I sat in the capsule 'Grace' on the launchpad yesterday after 30 days of quarantine, all I could think was: just go. When the launch finally happened, it was something else entirely. You're pushed back into the seatand then suddenly, there's silence. You're just floating in the vacuum, and it's absolutely magical," Shukla said.

He expressed gratitude to the mission team, calling the experience a "collective achievement."

"I truly appreciate the efforts of each and every individual who made this journey possible. It's not just a personal accomplishmentit belongs to all of us," he said.

Referring to the swan mascot aboard Dragon, he added, "This swan symbolises wisdom and grace. It may seem like a coincidence, but to me, it carries deeper meaningof serenity, strength and purpose."

Recounting the final moments before liftoff, Shukla said, "We were in the capsule for nearly three hours, and while that wait can feel long, when the moment of launch came, it was unlike anything we'd imagined. We've been training for those few minutes and seconds for so long. I was just grateful to finally live the moment."

Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski said, "We had so much fun, so much joy. Every time I look at our mascot 'Joy,' I think about the future and how far we've come."

Fellow crew member and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu remarked on the diversity of the Ax-4 team. "The four of us represent a significant part of the planetthree continents and four countries, including India, the United States, and the European Union. Together, we stand for about 20-30% of the world's population. When we look out of the window, we see all of you. We are proud to represent you in space."

Astronaut Peggy Whitson added, "It's been a fantastic experience so far. We have so many people cheering for us down on Earth, and we're excited for the mission ahead."

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at noon IST on Wednesday with Shukla, Whitson, Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Kapu onboard. It is scheduled to dock with the ISS's Harmony module at 4:30 PM IST today.

NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers are monitoring Dragon's automated approach and docking manoeuvres. Upon arrival, the Ax-4 crew will be welcomed by the seven-member Expedition 73 team and take part in a safety briefing.

This mission is particularly significant for Group Captain Shukla, who follows in the footsteps of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharmathe first Indian to travel to space in 1984 aboard Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11.

From orbit, Shukla shared a message to the nation:

"Namaskar, my dear countrymen, what a ride. We are back in space after 41 years. We are orbiting the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. The Tiranga on my shoulder reminds me that I am with all of you. This journey isn't just about reaching the International Space Stationit's about kickstarting India's Human Space Programme. I invite all of you to be part of this mission. Let your hearts swell with pride. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"

The Ax-4 team will remain aboard the ISS for up to 14 days, engaging in science experiments, outreach, and commercial work.

This marks Axiom Space's most research-intensive mission yet, with NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) jointly conducting experiments on muscle regeneration, edible microalgae growth, survival of aquatic microorganisms, and human interaction with digital displays in microgravity.

Axiom's first private astronaut mission, Ax-1, launched in April 2022 and lasted 17 days.

