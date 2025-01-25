Youth in North-East Syria Express Solidarity with Balochistan on "Baloch Genocide Day"

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 25 : As people in Balochistan marked January 25 as "Baloch Genocide Day," youth in North-East Syria expressed solidarity, recognising the day as a painful reminder of the 2014 discovery of over 100 mutilated bodies in Tootak, Balochistan, the Balochistan Post reported.

The victims were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, and death squad militias. The tragic event has left an indelible scar on the collective memory of the Baloch people, causing immense pain and suffering throughout Balochistan.

The mass graves in Tootak stand as a testimony to the atrocities and the ongoing struggle for justice, identity, and survival faced by the Baloch population, reported the Balochistan Post.

In a video message shared on social media, representatives of the Democratic Youth Council of Syria, Nadiya Yousef and Nasser Nasero, expressed their unwavering support for the Baloch people. They emphasised the shared struggles of both the Baloch and Kurdish peoples against oppression, colonialism, and imperialism.

"Our pain is one," the leaders declared, highlighting the deep connection between the resistance movements of both communities. They also stressed that the Baloch people have every right to preserve their identity, existence, and culture.

Condemning the atrocities committed by Pakistan, they stated, "The people of Balochistan face oppression by Islamabad," adding that Pakistan continues to exploit Baloch land, abduct its youth, and perpetrate various atrocities against the people, especially the youth of Balochistan.

The Baloch people have long suffered systemic human rights abuses under Pakistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and military repression. Their calls for autonomy and justice have been met with violence, perpetuating a cycle of suffering and neglect, the Balochistan Post reported.

This ongoing struggle highlights the profound political and cultural suppression that continues to fuel resentment and demand for justice among the Baloch population.

