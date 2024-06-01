Zelenskyy arrives in Singapore, set to address Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday

Singapore, June 1 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, where he plans to meet several leaders including Singapore's PM, president and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Forum organisers confirmed that Zelenskyy is slated to speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue's seventh plenary session on June 2 titled "Re-Imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability".

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin will also be speaking at the same session, The Strait Times reported.

The Shangri-La Dialogue serves as Asia's premier annual defence summit, convening government leaders, senior officials, experts, and business icons to foster cooperation and address regional security challenges.

I arrived in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense summit. Global security is impossible when the world's largest country disregards recognized borders, international law, and the UN Charter, resorts to hunger, darkness, and nuclear blackmail.… pic.twitter.com/7SPi4Rk6BN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2024

In a post on X, Ukrainian President confirmed his arrival and stated, "I arrived in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence summit."

"Global security is impossible when the world's largest country disregards recognized borders, international law, and the UN Charter, resorts to hunger, darkness, and nuclear blackmail," he added.

Zelenskyy underscored that besides Shangri-La Dialogue, he will meet with several leaders, including Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste's President, Jose Ramos-Horta, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors.

"In Singapore, I will address the conference and hold a number of meetings, particularly with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors," said Zelenskyy.

Сінгапур. На полях щорічного Азійського саміту з питань безпеки «Діалог Шангрі-Ла» провів зустріч з обраним Президентом Індонезії Прабово Субіанто. Головні теми перемовин – прогрес в імплементації Формули миру та напрями двосторонньої співпраці. Сподіваємося на участь… pic.twitter.com/Hv3P04VWIh — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2024

Earlier in the day, the Ukraine president held a meeting with the President-elect of Indonesia, Prabowo Subiantom and discussed progress in implementing the Peace Formula and areas of bilateral cooperation.

In Singapore, I had a meeting with Indonesia’s President-Elect Prabowo Subianto @prabowo. We discussed progress in implementing the Peace Formula and areas of bilateral cooperation. We hope for Indonesia's participation in the first Global Peace Summit at the highest level and… pic.twitter.com/HzJ8Rw06PB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2024

In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, "On the sidelines of the annual Asian Security Summit, "Dialogue Shangri-La" held a meeting with the President-elect of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto."

"The main topics of the negotiations are progress in the implementation of the Peace Formula and directions of bilateral cooperation. said Zelenskyy. We hope for Indonesia's participation in the first Global Peace Summit at the highest level and support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity." he added.

The Ukrainian President has been trying to lobby countries to support a peace summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16, where he hopes to win broad international backing for his vision of the terms needed to end Russia's war.

Following this, A well-positioned source told The Straits Times that the Ukrainian delegation hopes to meet the Chinese delegation led by Defence Minister Dong Jun in Singapore, The Strait Times reported

"He meets the Americans and Europeans all the time, so he would want to use this forum to reach out to the Asian community," the source said.

Asked if Admiral Dong would agree to meet Mr Zelensky, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said: "I do not answer hypothetical questions."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor