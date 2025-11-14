Zelenskyy, Azerbaijan President hold talks after Russian strike damages Baku's embassy in Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 14 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he spoke with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, expressing gratitude for Baku's support following a large-scale Russian strike that had hit several regions hours earlier.

Sharing details on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I am grateful for his support and condolences to our people. Hundreds of drones and missiles, including ballistic ones, were used by the Russians against Ukrainians last night."

He noted that the overnight strikes caused "destruction and damage, including to the Embassy of Azerbaijan," adding that Aliyev "condemned this strike and emphasized that this is not the first time the Russians have targeted the embassy building and other sites linked to Azerbaijan."

The call came shortly after Zelenskyy publicly condemned the attack, in which Russia used about 430 drones and 18 missiles in what he described as a "deliberately calculated attack" on civilians and critical infrastructure.

He earlier confirmed that the strikes killed four people and wounded dozens, including children and a pregnant woman.

Against this backdrop, Zelenskyy said the two leaders also discussed strengthening ties, noting that they reviewed the state of bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

"There is truly a green light across all areas of our bilateral cooperation. There is strong potential, and we will realize it," he wrote, thanking the Azerbaijani President for his support.

As he continued to share details of the overnight assault, Zelenskyy said emergency services had been working at the strike sites since last night.

He described it as a "wicked attack," confirming "dozens of wounded, including children and a pregnant woman," and the deaths of four people.

He also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Zelenskyy said the strike involved about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.

"This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, dozens of apartment buildings have been damaged," he wrote.

He added that "the Azerbaijani Embassy was hit by debris from an Iskander missile," noting that the main target of the attack was Kyiv, while strikes also hit the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

"According to preliminary data, the Russians used a Zircon missile in the Sumy region this morning," he said.

Zelenskyy reiterated calls for stronger sanctions and additional Western military support.

"Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range strength, and the world must stop these attacks on life with sanctions," he said, adding, "Russia is still able to sell oil and build its schemes. All of this must end."

He said ongoing work with partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defence was still insufficient.

"We need reinforcement with additional systems and interceptor missiles," he wrote, emphasising that "Europe and the United States can help. We are counting on real decisions."

