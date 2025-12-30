Zelenskyy briefs German Chancellor on Trump meeting

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 30 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz and briefed him on the outcomes of the meeting with US President Donald Trump and his team in Florida.

Zelenskyy also told him that the news of Ukraine attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence was fake.

In a post on X, he said, "I have just spoken with Merz. First and foremost, we discussed the outcomes of the meeting with President Trump and his team in Florida. I informed him about the main emphases and key issues raised. Thank you, Friedrich, for your advice and for the constant coordination. Of course, we also discussed today's Russian fake, which Moscow is using to try to undermine diplomacy and justify dragging out the war."

I have just spoken with @bundeskanzler Merz. First and foremost, we discussed the outcomes of the meeting with President Trump and his team in Florida. I informed him about the main emphases and key issues raised. Thank you, Friedrich, for your advice and for the constant… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

He further said that Ukraine was doing everything possible to achieve peace.

"Putin needs to come to terms with the fact that he must end the war, the strikes, and the bloodshed. Ukraine is doing everything to achieve peace. Russia must stop inventing ways to wage war and start thinking about how to restore security. Ukraine has put forward all the proposals. Thank you to Germany, to everyone in Europe, and to the United States for their support on the path to peace," he said.

Zelenskyy on Monday said that the alleged strike by Ukraine on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence is a "fabrication" and that Ukraine will not take steps to undermine diplomacy.

Zelenskyy's response came after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow's negotiating position would change after alleged strikes on Putin's Novgorod region residence overnight on Monday.

Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

}}}}

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor