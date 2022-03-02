Zelenskyy praises UNGA voting outcome, says 'victory will be ours'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the voting at the United Nations General Assembly that showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move against Russia and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "I praise the approval by the #UNGA with an unprecedented majority of votes of the resolution with a strong demand to Russia to immediately stop the treacherous attack on Ukraine. I'm grateful to everyone & every state that voted in favour. You have chosen the right side of history."

"Destructive results of the vote in UNGA for the aggressor convincingly show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is functioning. The world is with us. The truth is on our side. Victory will be ours," he added.

Voting results displayed on screens at the UN General Assembly showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining.

The UNGA overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the results were placed on the screen in the chamber, a rare standing ovation occurred, UNGA statement said.

However, refuting allegations of attacking civilian infrastructures, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow is not carrying out strikes on civilians and civilian facilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor