Zelenskyy speaks with UN Chief amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (local time) spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that in a conversation with Guterres, he had called for depriving Russia of the right to vote in the UN Security Council and for recognizing Moscow's actions in Ukraine as "genocide."

"To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, to qualify Russia's actions & statements as genocide of Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with the #UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Guterres also said, "I spoke today with @ZelenskyyUa and conveyed the determination of the @UN to enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians are now paramount."

