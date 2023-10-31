Zoe Kravitz's engagement ring confirms engagement with Channing Tatum

Los Angeles, Oct 31 Actress Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend actor Channing Tatum have made no secret of their relationship.

However, now the two have unofficially confirmed their engagement as ‘The Batman’ actress was spotted wearing an engagement ring, and that too on Halloween.

Kravitz, 34, and her ’21 Jump Street’ beau, 43, stepped out on Halloween weekend with Kravitz rocking a ring featuring a sizable stone on her left hand which was quick to attract massive attention.

'People' magazine confirmed that the couple, who were first dating back in 2021, are now engaged.

Kravitz and Tatum were photographed at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, with Kravitz dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror movie 'Rosemary's Baby' and Tatum as a baby.

The pair held hands as the glimmering piece of jewellery slipped by undetected for the Chateau Marmont event, but eventually was noticed. This was their second year spending Halloween together.

During their first Halloween together as a couple, the two wore matching costumes from director Martin Scorsese's 1976 classic ‘Taxi Driver’.

Kravitz went as Jodie Foster's Iris while Tatum was dressed as Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle, the two characters from the film.

Back in August 2022, Kravitz spoke to the Wall Street Journal, where she said that she was very thankful that she and the ‘GI. Joe’ actor’s paths crossed for the project.

"I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way,” she said, after discussing how their compatibility and creativity just seemed to match.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz told the publication at the time.

"That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

After Kravitz and Tatum were seen hanging out on other occasions, several sources confirmed something special was brewing between the two, calling them “inseparable".

According to 'People', the source, “They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

