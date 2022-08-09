Zoonotic Langya virus spreading in China; 35 people infected

On the one hand, the outbreak of Corona is not completely over, on the other hand, a new virus has come out again in China. According to Taiwan's Center for Disease Control, Zoonotic Langya virus has now been found in China and 35 people have been infected with it. Some media reports have said that Taiwan will introduce a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor for infection. Zoonotic Langya virus has been found in Shandong and Henan provinces of China. According to the Taipei Times, it is said that the virus is spreading from animals to humans. “Studies have shown that the virus does not spread from person to person. But it cannot be asserted that it will not spread. We need to remain vigilant until more information is available about this virus," Chuang Zhen-hsiang, deputy director general of Taiwan's CDC, said on Sunday.



Chuang Zhen-hsiang said that the virus was found in 2 percent of goats and 5 percent of dogs. Also, rats are also said to be responsible for the spread of this virus by testing 25 wild animals.