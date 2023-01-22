10 facts you should know about HPV

By IANS | Published: January 22, 2023 11:03 AM 2023-01-22T11:03:06+5:30 2023-01-22T11:15:14+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 22 Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer of women in India, despite being ...

10 facts you should know about HPV | 10 facts you should know about HPV

10 facts you should know about HPV

Next

New Delhi, Jan 22 Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer of women in India, despite being largely preventable. India accounts for the highest number of cervical cancer cases as every year approximately 1.25 lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and over 75 thousand die from the disease in India. A large majority of cervical cancer

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india New Delhi The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india New-delhi Gia india