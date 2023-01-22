10 facts you should know about HPV
By IANS | Published: January 22, 2023 11:03 AM 2023-01-22T11:03:06+5:30 2023-01-22T11:15:14+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 22 Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer of women in India, despite being ...
New Delhi, Jan 22 Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer of women in India, despite being largely preventable. India accounts for the highest number of cervical cancer cases as every year approximately 1.25 lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and over 75 thousand die from the disease in India. A large majority of cervical cancer
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app