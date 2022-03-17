5 delectable items to add to your Holi party menu

New Delhi, March 17 While all Indian festivities are about having fun with loved ones, Holi is even more so. When you and all your cousins, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and friends and neighbours gather under one roof, only then do you really get the vibes of "Holi hai!"

Just like all our Indian festivals have some special dishes that are mandatorily prepared on these occasions to add a certain traditional sheen to the fun and frolic, Holi too has its own specialities. Let's have a look at the top 5 delectable items that add colour to your Holi festivities.

This Holi, savour the delicious taste from Bikano, food brand:

Thandai: If there's one drink that you cannot greet your guests without on Holi, it's a well-made Thandai. As Holi marks the turning of spring into summer, this cooling beverage from Bikano can be served at your Holi meet-up and through all the months of summer to all your guests and loved ones.

Bhujia: In between and following all the colour play, every Indian wants multiple servings of crunchy Indian snacks and what epitomises them better than Bhujia. To serve your guests spicy and crunchy Bikano Aloo Bhujia or the delectable Bikano Bikaneri Bhujia, and watch them sit back and enjoy. If you're serving any bhel or chats, you can use these as garnishes as well, as they also come in a variety of flavours such as nimboo, chutney, etc.

Badam Drink: Youngsters have always delighted more at servings of milkshakes as against a glass of thandai. So why not serve your younger guests some rich Bikano Badam flavoured drink? It's the right mix of indo-western and may just charm not only them but also their parents. To top it all, badam milkshakes will gel well with the rest of your menu while offering you another option to sherbets and thandai in the segment of the cold beverage.

Rasogolla: While Holi parties are all about snacks and beverages, no one can deny the fact that, as Ind, we definitely look forward to our sweets at our festivities. Welcome the charm of the Bikano Rasogolla to your menu and serve them your guests and watch their faces light up as brightly as the colours on their cheeks. If you want more variety, you can also opt for Bikano's Gulab Jamun, Kesar Angoori Petha, or Raj Bhog as well.

Gujia: And if you still want more, another must-have item for the Holi party table is Gujia. Holi and Gujia is simply a made-for-each-other pair, and no one can speak of one without remembering the other.

