5 Navratri Looks Pragya Jaiswal Swears By - Comfortable, Camera-Ready & Dance-Proof

Navratri season is here, and so is the need to stock up your wardrobe with comfy and flair-filled lehengas and chaniya-cholis - those that don’t hold you back from dancing your heart out! Pragya Jaiswal’s traditional fashion wardrobe dishes out outfits that sit right this festive season! Take a look:

When colours are your love language, Pragya shows to own them with a green and red coloured lehenga piece, with floral prints and threadwork. Pair it with a statement choker piece and minimal earrings.

Grab the chance to channel your inner Barbie the traditional way by donning a powder pink lehenga piece and pulling it off like Pragya Jaiswal. One can pair it with minimal yet statement jewellery to pull off the accessory department!

Pragya Jaiswal keeps it floral and lighthearted in a printed lehenga piece in the hues of red and blue. One can keep it statement with chunky drop earrings to fire up the outfit’s appeal.

Serve a statement like Pragya Jaiswal, decked up in this bright red lehenga piece with threadwork and minimal embellishments. Keeping the accessory department subtle, opt for radiant jewellery pieces that add more depth to the look.

Don this bright purple lehenga piece with golden detailing at the edges. Pair it with oxidised golden jewellery pieces, and one can also choose to style hair in a sleek bun.