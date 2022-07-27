5 Places to Surprise Your Furry Friends with Treats

New Delhi, July 27 The city of dreams pampers both humans and animals. Mumbai has it all, from pet cafes and bakeries to vibrant food stores. Here are the top five places to go to surprise and relax with your four-legged friend:

Piper's Pet Bakery

Erika Kleinmann, owner of Piper's Pet Bakery and proud Labrador owner, has been baking delicious and appealing dog cakes for years. She ensures that they are made with all natural ingredients and that salt, sugar, and gluten are not used in the recipes. Kleinmann takes care of allergens and customises the food accordingly, in addition to creatively adding fun items to the menu such as cakesicles, tarts, and brownies.

Piper's Pet Bakery is located in Mumbai's Vikhroli West neighbourhood. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week.

Cat Cafe Studio

Cat Cafe Studio, as the name implies, is all about your feline companion. This location advertises itself as a shelter for stray cats. For an hourly fee of Rs 200/ per hour, one can visit and enjoy a cup of coffee while playing with the cuddly creatures, which helps them care for the cats with special needs. The Cat Cafe Studio, located in Andheri, is open to the public from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Waggilicious Pet Bakery

Waggilicious Pet Bakery offers a variety of treats for dog and cat owners to spoil their pets. They not only offer gluten-free, sugar-free, salt-free, and preservative-free products, but they also dazzle customers with colourful doughnuts, cakes, and cookie hampers. This establishment has a store in Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Bombay Barkers Dog Bakery

Bombay Barkers Dog Bakery, the ultimate treat spot for your four-legged friends, opened in 2020. It promises to provide tasty yet nutritious treats for four-legged creatures. Among other things, the brand promotes fresh birthday cakes and ice cream. It is situated in Mumbai's Colaba district.

Woodside Inn

It can be difficult to leave your pets alone at home while going out with friends. Woodside Inn, on the other hand, removes your guilt from enjoying your meals while your furry friends enjoy the offerings of this establishment.

