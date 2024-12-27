5 Times Sunny Kaushal Gave Us Major Style Inspiration in 2024

Sunny Kaushal never fails to make heads turn with his diverse and sharp sense of style. Here are five looks where he proved he’s a true fashion icon:



Sunny stunned in an all-white suit with a sheer shirt, exuding elegance with a hint of allure. The minimalistic yet daring choice gave the outfit a polished and modern edge.

All-White Glam

Brown and Beige Classic

Bringing old-school charm to life, Sunny donned brown trousers paired with a beige shirt. The earthy tones and classic styling made this look timeless and effortlessly sophisticated.

Cool Leather Vibes

In a black outfit layered with a brown leather jacket, Sunny embodied the quintessential cool dude. Topping it off with classy sunglasses, he nailed this laid-back yet stylish vibe.

Sharp in Blue

Sunny embraced formalwear in a tailored blue suit that spoke of sophistication. Adding a bold touch, he accessorized with a sleek necklace, proving that small details can elevate any look.

Black with a Traditional Twist

Mixing modern and traditional, Sunny rocked a black ensemble with a half-jacket adorned with subtle embroidery. Keeping it minimal with jewelry and sunglasses, he showcased a perfect blend of elegance and trendiness.