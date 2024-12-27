5 Times Sunny Kaushal Gave Us Major Style Inspiration in 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2024 03:49 PM2024-12-27T15:49:07+5:302024-12-27T15:51:33+5:30
Sunny Kaushal never fails to make heads turn with his diverse and sharp sense of style. Here are five ...
Sunny Kaushal never fails to make heads turn with his diverse and sharp sense of style. Here are five looks where he proved he’s a true fashion icon:
Sunny stunned in an all-white suit with a sheer shirt, exuding elegance with a hint of allure. The minimalistic yet daring choice gave the outfit a polished and modern edge.
All-White Glam
Sunny stunned in an all-white suit with a sheer shirt, exuding elegance with a hint of allure. The minimalistic yet daring choice gave the outfit a polished and modern edge.
View this post on Instagram
Brown and Beige Classic
Bringing old-school charm to life, Sunny donned brown trousers paired with a beige shirt. The earthy tones and classic styling made this look timeless and effortlessly sophisticated.
View this post on Instagram
Cool Leather Vibes
In a black outfit layered with a brown leather jacket, Sunny embodied the quintessential cool dude. Topping it off with classy sunglasses, he nailed this laid-back yet stylish vibe.
View this post on Instagram
Sharp in Blue
Sunny embraced formalwear in a tailored blue suit that spoke of sophistication. Adding a bold touch, he accessorized with a sleek necklace, proving that small details can elevate any look.
View this post on Instagram
Black with a Traditional Twist
Mixing modern and traditional, Sunny rocked a black ensemble with a half-jacket adorned with subtle embroidery. Keeping it minimal with jewelry and sunglasses, he showcased a perfect blend of elegance and trendiness.
View this post on Instagram
Open in app