50% of food experts say people rediscover their cultural roots through food

New Delhi, May 6 The fifth edition of the food trends report by Godrej was unveiled by Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited in the presence of who's who of the culinary space in India.

Started as an annual initiative in 2018, Godrej Foods Trends Report 2022 - Collector's Edition, saw the coming together of over 200+ thought leaders that included celebrity chefs, home chefs, professional chefs, food bloggers, health professionals, media professionals, mixologists, nutritionists, restaurateurs, sommeliers, food producers, and more, all of whom shared deep insights about their respective areas of expertise.

Some key findings that emerged for 2022 are:

. REDISCOVERING CULTURE: 55.6 per cent of the culinary panel predict a growing desire amongst people to rediscover cultural roots through food. In the same vein, curiosity about culinary cultures will see people experimenting with cuisines other than their own as per 50.8 per cent expert panel

. SNACKING: With health in sharp focus, 55.6 percent predict millet-based snacks will be in demand

DINING IN: Home Delivery is set to soar. More than 80 per cent panel predict that consumers will rely on home-delivered meals from trusted sources

. DINING OUT: Eating for wellness will drive cuisine choices on restaurant menus. 50 per cent panel picked Mountain Cuisines of India, and 48.4 per cent voted for a deeper exploration of North East cuisines.

. HEALTH HYGIENE AND LIFESTYLE: Food safety will be in focus in 2022. 70.8 per cent of the panel weighed in on the need for clean, hygienically packaged meats and seafood from trusted sources. While 45 per cent panel predict a rise in proactive use of home pest relief, hygiene and sanitation products

. DIETARY FAT: Consumption and rotation of fats in the diet will be an important conversation in 2022, more than 80 per cent of our panel see Cold Pressed unrefined oils being popular. While 71 percent predict gourmet premium ghee varieties will grow

. DESSERT: 61.7 per cent of the panel predict desserts with healthier claims will prevail, in-home and on dining out menus. 57.4 percent predict bite-sized, portion-controlled desserts will be popular. Indian Mithai will see a marked more than 40 percent of the panel weighing in on a growing sense of pride in traditional, regional Indian sweets and mithais at home and 50 percent predicting a rise in popularity for Gourmet Mithai from the Industry

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor