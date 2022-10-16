A black and white language of fashion

New Delhi, Oct 16 Veteran designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore have established a global fanbase who appreciate their fashion-forward yet understated designs. A few of their creations have been acquired by The Victoria & Albert Museum in London and are a permanent part of their archives.

What started from a humble home-studio in Delhi has now gained a strong foothold in the UK and European markets in a career spanning over three decades.

Speaking about their journey, they said: "It has been an enormous adventure. We began at a time when organised fashion retail for Indian designers barely existed."

"The internet had not changed the reality of our lives. There was no e-commerce, no digital and social media. It has been tumultuous time but a period of constant learning and unlearning," said the designers.

Over the past 30 years, the Indian fashion industry have revolutionised to make itself 'conscious' in different aspects.

Commenting on how the designer duo adapt themselves to fit in that space, they said: "In all these years, we have witnessed an ever-evolving ecosystem to which we have felt the need to respond to. As the idea around race, sexuality and gender changed, we felt a growing need to adapt to these times and come up with pieces, more androgynous and gender fluid in nature. Change is the only constant."

They added: "A need to be more conscious towards the planet was also a stepping stone for us wherein we have created collections that are mindful of how we use raw material and produce lasting quality that reduces the need for fast fashion."

However, their brand DNA, that is, the black and white design language, has remained true true to them. They call it "the cleanest way to communicate".

Abraham and Thakore advise the young lot of designers to "believe in yourself. Do not take shortcuts. Do not give up, just wait it out!

Adding: "Do not compromise with your true beliefs for quick gains. Be patient."

The duo participated at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI to launch their Autumn-Winter '22 Collection called 'Time Travel: Past, Present and Future'. The collection included their double ikat handwoven silk houndstooth saree in black and amla, acquired by the V&A Museum.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor