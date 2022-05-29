A DASH diet to beat Hypertension

New Delhi, May 29 The DASH Diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is a diet that is intended to help treat or prevent hypertension. It is a simple diet that focuses on lowering sodium intake while increasing intake of potassium, magnesium, and calcium-rich foods. Although the DASH Diet was designed primarily to control high blood pressure, researchers have discovered that it is also effective in preventing osteoporosis, cancer, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Features of DASH Diet

* Dash Diet's objective is to lower sodium content from the diet. Sodium intake should be limited to 1,500 milligrams, i.e. about 2/3 teaspoons of salt a day.

* Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, and low fat dairy rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium should be included in the plan.

* Alcohol and caffeine consumption should be moderate.

* Given below is a table suggesting what all should be included in the DASH diet plan.

This diet plan is simple to implement and can be used as a long-term approach to healthy eating. According to surveys and studies, this diet plan is extremely effective, and people who followed it saw noticeable results in just two weeks. It might be a good idea to make gradual changes so that you can stick with it. Furthermore, the DASH diet is not just for hypertension patients; anyone can follow it because its main goal is to incorporate a healthy intake of potassium, magnesium, and calcium into the diet, which is essential for all humans. The DASH diet is definitely something you can start if you want to eat healthy and lower your blood pressure.

