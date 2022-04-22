A decor guide for your weekend party

New Delhi, April 22 Hosting a party at home is one of the best ways to socialise and spend quality time with friends and family. Instead of having a busy bar or paying large sums to book a party space, consider a house party. But one must first design their home and create a welcoming atmosphere.

Ashima Singla, Founder & CEO of Whispering Homes shares key points to put on checklist for organising house party:

Decorate the Entrance

The door is one of the most important spots to decorate. Your apartment's exterior and entryway needs accessories. Beaded curtains, colorful plants, wall hangings, and other decorative items can be added. The exteriors of the doorway can be embellished with attractive plants and LED lights to give it a classy appearance. If you're organising a themed party, you may customise the decor to fit the theme. You might also put up signage in the entranceway notifying people about the subject. Decorations like balloons and colourful ribbons can also be utilized.

Tables and Eating Areas

To create the ideal mood, your room's furniture can be adorned according to the theme. Culinary and tableware may be selected and arranged to suit the occasion. Colourful beverage umbrellas, straws, glasses, and napkins may be placed at the table to give flair to the house party. A container of fruit and vegetables, as well as a vividly coloured floral centrepiece, can be displayed on the dinner table. You can put images or a montage of the special guest on the dining table if you've arranged a celebration for your child's birthday or to honour someone.

The Dancing Area

You may have a space for dancing, even if you're having a house party. It is not necessary to build a stage for the dance floor; instead, make room for the visitors to dance. Install colourful lighting, as well as a few fairy lights and other small lamps, to make the place more suited.

Colours should be splattered all over the place

It is important to make the interior as lively as possible for an engaging and bright effect. Mix as many colours as you can and utilise them in unique ways across your home. Also, include a range of items like balloons, photographs, and lights.

Use soft lighting and candles to create an intimate atmosphere

If you're throwing a nighttime party or your guests want a more private atmosphere, use dim lighting. You may use a lamp

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor