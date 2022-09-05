A first-of-its-kind journey along India and Pakistan border

New Delhi, Sep 5 What binds the two most talked about nations - India and Pakistan together? What makes their relationship unique? How have the lives of the people changed since the India-Pakistan partition? discovery+ India Originals- Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bhardwaj, an upcoming adventure answers these and many other questions.

In the series, Lev and Ash trek through the snow-capped mountains of the Gurez valley in Kashmir to witness the majestic beauty of the borderlands. The duo engages in local sports like Horse Polo on both sides of the border, a quick game of cricket at Teetwal, and countless more in the course of their journey. They immerse themselves in an authentic cultural adventure and indulge in song and dance along with Dashungs, a local Ladakhi band. In Amritsar, they offer their prayers and services at the Golden Temple with the Langar Seva. On the other side of the border, they relish local food delicacies like offal

