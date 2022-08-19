A new athleisure brand

New Delhi, Aug 19 Want to exercise while sporting a stylish look? Leading European young women's apparel company ONLY has entered the athleisure clothing market with the introduction of a new category dubbed "ONLY PLAY." With the introduction of ONLY PLAY, ONLY strengthens its position as a fashion-forward brand that meets the whole wardrobe requirements of today's modern millennial girls. ONLY has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive, different, and trend-setting collections.

The classic "ONLY girl" is constantly on the go. Her life is vibrant and always changing, whether it's an exhilarating morning workout, a fast coffee run, or a fun girls' night out. Enter ONLY PLAY, which supports all play styles and paces. The category, which is marketed as a one-stop shop for all things fashionable and comfortable, offers an interesting mash-up of sporting and casual wear items.

ONLY PLAY delivers exceptional functionality, excellent quality, and feminine accents that are integrated in a potent mix of the newest fashion & sportswear trends. ONLY PLAY offers a strong mixture of training and pleasure. Benefits including removable and non-removable padding for vital support, racer back styles to provide stability, adjustable straps and hook closures, practical pockets, and windproof & breathable technology are included in the collection's technical specs.

The collection, which consists of tops, tights, shorts, training bras, jackets, tank tops, and yoga mats, is made to provide for countless styling options for your workout. The collection features a variety of creative and entertaining outfits in vibrant colours and cosy designs, with the goal of bringing excitement back to everyday activities. The collection also includes a selection of expressive and contemporary prints that are likely to make your day better and boost your level of everyday elegance.

Speaking on the launch, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head- BESTSELLER India says, "With the introduction of ONLY PLAY, we further extend the brand's product offering by adding performance wear/ athleisure styles. This truly makes ONLY the one-stop-shop for the fashion conscious modern millennial girls. The range stays true to ONLY's design ethos with pop-colours, functional designs and comfortable styles. Internationally ONLY PLAY has been successful with positive customer feedbacks, repeat purchases and business success. We are positive that ONLY PLAY will have a similar success story in India."

ONLY PLAY combines the best of performance and design because each piece is incredibly versatile and can easily go from outside to inside activities. It is perfect for yoga sessions, supermarket runs, comfortable travel, or even a girls night in.

The collection launched on August 16th, 2022, and will be sold in a few places and online at www.only.in.

