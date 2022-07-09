A special fashion shoot in Israel celebrates 30 yrs of Israel-India ties

New Delhi, July 9 To commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India, the Israeli Embassy in India collaborated with designer Sahil Kochhar to present a special collection for both men and women inspired by Israeli landscapes.

On this occasion, H.E. Ambassador Naor Gilon, Embassy of Israel, said: "This is another important project that the Israeli Embassy in India is leading this year to further strengthen the growing partnership and strong friendship between our two nations. The designer came up with the concept of involving local talent from Israel for the shoot. The idea was to have inclusion and local faces telling their stories. It was very important for us to involve as many Israelis as possible in this project."

Designer Sahil Kochhar said: "I look at this as a great opportunity to take forward our narrative of making sure we involve talents not only belonging to the fashion industry. To have a team from Israel and India working together on this project will ensure there is an exchange of culture, experiences and will have a bigger impact in building up the Israel and India relationship."

The project's team is a mix of Ind and Israelis who collaborate on all aspects of the fashion shoot. This project is part of the 'Yachad' campaign, which is a Hebrew word that means 'together'. The designer and his team spent several months scouting Israeli talents who are the best at their craft for this campaign. The models chosen are not only professional models, but also local talent from various extreme sports from across the country.

The fashion shoot is currently taking place in Israel. The Embassy will be able to show an Israel that the Indian public may be unfamiliar with through this project. It is a one-of-a-kind project that we hope will pave the way for future opportunities and collaborations between Israel and India in the fields of culture, fashion and lifestyle.

