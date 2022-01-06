A tribute to India's digital stars

New Delhi, Jan 6

Harsh Pamnani, author of 'Blooming Brands', and debut author Manish Pandey, who released 'Blooming Digital Stars', a tribute book to India's Creator Economy and future growth, speak to life, about aspiring to motivate anyone who wants to turn their passion into a career but is hesitant due to factors such as a lack of guidance, motivation, and support.

The book chronicles the lives of some of India's most well-known creators, including Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani, Kabita Singh, Nikunj Lotia, Prajakta Koli, Ranveer Allahbadia, Madan Gowri, Team Naach, Yashraj Mukhate, Abhi and Niyu, and Ujjwal Chaurasia.

What prompted you to take that extra step to write a book about India's Creators Economy?

Harsh and Manish: Today, youngsters are being drawn to become YouTubers the way they were once attracted to becoming engineers, doctors and lawyers. Also, given new market conditions, especially related to Covid-19, more people are exploring how to monetize their passions through the Internet. One key reason for this rising interest is the financial windfall digital creators achieve, especially those with million-plus followers. Undoubtedly the Creator Economy is Booming and the market will inevitably see a crowd of creators.

