A vegan food menu

New Delhi, June 15 Tata Starbucks has announced the launch of an entirely new vegan product line in India. Starbucks is introducing three new vegan food items this month: Vegan Sausage Croissant Roll, Vegan Hummus Kebab Wrap, and Vegan Croissant Bun. This lineup was created in collaboration with Imagine Meats, a local plant-based food venture founded by celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

Customers now have more vegan options, in addition to Starbucks' existing beverage customisation options with plant-based dairy alternatives such as almond, oat, and soy.

The brand remains committed to introducing newer offerings in locally relevant ways as customer interest in vegan options grows. Starbucks' global expansion of vegan menus is one of the ways the company is pursuing its goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 50 per cent.

Commenting on the partnership, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Founders of Imagine Meats said, "Imagine Meats is our heartfelt endeavour towards nurturing a caring attitude regarding the planet while nurturing conscious and sustainable high protein food choices. We are thrilled to be joining hands with Starbucks who supports our vision and to introduce a new vegan food menu in India that offers consumers a simple guilt-free switch to plant-based meat. This unique partnership helps accelerate our efforts towards bridging the gap for non-vegetar and vegetar alike, who are actively trying to make a conscious shift towards adopting a sustainable food lifestyle."

Speaking about the launch, Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd said, "Customers in India are increasingly looking to explore more vegan food options. Since Starbucks arrived in the India market, we have always aimed to provide locally-relevant choices for vegetarian customers, and this new collaboration with one of India's home-grown ventures, Imagine Meats, is yet another way to offer our customers more ways to customise their Starbucks Experience with delightful new offerings."

